East Lansing Mayor Talks About Economy and Diversity

Howell mayor Nick Proctor joined "Mondays with the Mayor" on January 22. He talked with WKAR's Scott Pohl about the city's high occupancy in its downtown, new restaurants and a growing financial challenge.
WKAR's Scott Pohl talks with Howell mayor Nick Proctor.
Mayor James A. Huguelet of the Shiawassee county community of Perry joined "Monday Morning with the Mayor" on November 13, 2017. "Morning Edition" host Brooke Allen asked him about an extensive youth mayor program, the town and about this year's holiday celebrations.
Mayor James A. Huguelet of Perry talks with Morning Edition host Brooke Allen.
On the November 6 edition of "Mondays with the Mayor," WKAR's Brooke Allen was joined by Marlon Brown, mayor pro team of Mason, the county seat of Ingham County. He talked about jobs, schools and security in the county.
WKAR's Brooke Allen speaks with Mason mayor pro tem Marlon Brown.
You're invited to experience the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. A new art exhibit in East Lansing will display King’s emergence as a civil rights leader, his assassination and his legacy after death.
WKAR's Reginald Hardwick talks with Elaine Hardy, chairperson of the Greater Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Commission.