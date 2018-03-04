Doo Wop Generation | MY MUSIC

Sat. Mar. 10 at 8pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | Celebrate the new generation of doo wop performers as the original legends reunite to pass the torch.

Join R&B legend Little Anthony, Sha Na Na’s Jon “Bowzer” Bauman and producer TJ Lubinsky in this new MY MUSIC special that reunites the original artists of Doo Wop as they pass the torch to the next generation of singers.

Shot in Asbury Park, New Jersey, it’s a sentimental, emotion-packed night of nostalgia. MY MUSIC searched the country to find a new generation of Doo Wop singers to pay tribute to these veteran artists as they return to the stage for a final celebration. This concert also highlights performances that tell stories about the original singers — their triumphs, challenges and eternal love for this music — and inspirational recollections from friends and loved ones.

Performers in this MY MUSIC special include Kenny Vance & the Planotones, The Duprees, The Whiptones, Charlie Thomas’ Drifters, The Modern Gentlemen and many more!