DNR Seeks Men Who Injured or Killed Geese

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources need your assistance to find the men who ran over Canadian geese in Muskegon county, injuring or killing several of them.

The department said it happened around 2:00 p.m. on July 10 at Mona Lake, 104 miles west of Lansing.

Officers believe two men plowed through a flock, injuring the animals. Witnesses later found a dead goose.

One person took video of the injured animals trying to get away.

The men are described as white. One has long hair.

One of the watercraft is described as purple. The other is white and yellow.

The DNR said illegally killing waterfowl can result in a 90-day jail term and fines up to $500 and an additional $500 for each dead bird.

If you have information on this case, you can call or text the DNR's Report All Poaching phone line at 800.292.7800.