Morning Edition on 90.5 WKAR

DeVos works to secure Education Secretary confirmation

By 5 minutes ago
Morning Edition on 90.5 WKAR
    Betsy DeVos of Michigan is President-elect Trump's choice to lead the Department of Education.
The confirmation hearing for Education Secretary nominee Betsy DeVos has been delayed until next week. But, she’s already working to win support for her nomination and her ideas on school reform.

DeVos is a nationally known advocate for allowing more school choice, charter schools, and vouchers. Her positions have put her at odds with many local school officials and teachers unions.

Ed Patru is part of the DeVos communications team. He says DeVos is hoping the confirmation process will be a forum to discuss her ideas.

“But all of this is taking place in a hyper-political environment,” he said. “It’s impossible to divorce these hearings from the politics.”

Patru says a messaging battle is already shaping up to respond in a rapid fashion to her critics. DeVos is also meeting with senators individually in an effort to win confirmation, and to begin her job in a strong position to enact her plans.

Michigan Senator Gary Peters he is still undecided, but skeptical.

“I always keep an open mind,” he said, “but I’ve also seen Betsy DeVos and her advocacy over the last 20 years. I can’t imagine that’s going to change in a meeting with her and hearing her response.”

Peters is supposed to meet with DeVos next week.

Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow has already announced she is a “no” vote on the DeVos nomination. But there are easily enough Republican votes to approve her.

Patru says DeVos has a history of working with Democrats and Republicans on school choice and education reform. DeVos is a former Michigan Republican Party chair and the DeVos family is among the largest GOP donors in the country.

politics and government
Education

Breslin elected to chair MSU Board of Trustees

Jan 11, 2017
MSU Administration Building
WKAR photo

The Michigan State University Board of Trustees elected Republican Brian Breslin as chairman at a brief meeting this morning. Democrat Joel Ferguson, the long-time chairman of the board, will serve as vice chair. The vote was unanimous.

Other committee appointments have not been released.

The Board of Trustees is now evenly divided between Republicans and Democrats.

