Desserts| The Great British Baking Show | Fourth Season

Fri. July 21 at 9pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | In the sixth episode of THE GREAT BRITISH BAKING SHOW, learn why sweet challenges mean a bitter end for one of the six remaining bakers!

For the signature, it’s breakfast time, Danish style. Then, the technical is a classic British tart. The bite-size showstopper is a pastry notoriously difficult to make and even trickier to bake.

Follow 12 amateur bakers in their quest to be named Britain’s best. As judges Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood create 30 new challenges to test their skill and creativity, Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins are with them every step of the way.

THE GREAT BRITISH BAKING SHOW follows amateur bakers from diverse backgrounds who tackle culinary trials that increase in difficulty as the competition unfolds. In each episode, challenges come in three categories: a Signature Bake, to test the contestants’ creative flair and baking ability; a Technical Bake, in which challengers receive basic recipes with ingredient lists and minimal instruction; and the Showstopper Bake, designed to display depth of skill and talent.