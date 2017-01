This week on Current State: Our Month in Review for January, with Jonathan Oosting of the Detroit News and Abby Walls of MIRS; growing local produce in winter; a new exhibit at the Broad Art Museum merges the Flint water crisis, the work of a Chicago artist and the voices of high schoolers from Flint and Lansing; Lansing city council vice president Carol Wood; remembering astronaut Roger Chaffee; and the MSU Wind Symphony's upcoming concert.