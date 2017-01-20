Current State | January 21, 2017

This week on Current State: Derek Wallbank of Bloomberg News discusses the nomination of Michigan's Betsy DeVos to serve as Secretary of Education; The Lansing Everett High School band performs at an inauguration program in Washington D.C.; "Scandal" star and playwright Brian Letscher; MSU researchers work on a nanotechnology device that produces energy from human motion; Bob Trezise of the Lansing Economic Area Partnership on the Red Cedar project and more; Flint's "Women of a New Tribe" photo exhibit; Rick Pluta reports on this week's State of the State address; Great Lakes Month in Review for January with reporter Gary Wilson; Lansing reaction to the Trump inauguration; and East Lansing High School boys basketball coach Steve Finamore.