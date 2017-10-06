Current Sports | October 6, 2017

Rivalry Week; Michigan-Michigan State Football Game; Trash Talk; Allen Gant; Otis Wiley; Michael Lynn Jr.; Lansing Catholic; National Anthem Protest; Predictions.

The picture to the left won't reflect how the Big House looks on Saturday. The first ever night game in the University of Michigan-Michigan State football rivalry takes place tomorrow, and "Current Sports with Al Martin" has been previewing it all week long. On the rivalry's eve, the ball gets rolling early. A new segment premieres, pitting MSU vs. UM with two former members of the rivalry. Former Michigan player Allen Gant and former Michigan State player Otis Wiley are locked into a radio ring, and their fracas runs a full 12 rounds before the bell rings for the final time. Al and engineer Isaac Constans call the smack-talk smackdown in a split decision. Moving onto a national issue that has touched down locally, Michael Lynn Jr. is on the phone to explain why his son, Michael Lynn III, will be benched for planning to kneel for the national anthem tonight's game. Michael Lynn III., the starting quarterback of Lansing Catholic, wanted to protest to bring the topics of racism and police brutality into the local spotlight. Al and Isaac sound off following Michael Lynn Jr.'s comments. To seal up a week of anticipation, Al, Isaac and Current Sports production assistants predict the final score of the Wolverines and Spartans fixture.

Episode 1031