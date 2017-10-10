Current Sports | October 10, 2017

MSU Football; Mark Dantonio Press Conference; Seth Newman; MSU Basketball Media Day Preview; Taya Reimer.

Real Spartan fans already know the record. Michigan State football is 8-3 against the University of Michigan since Mark Dantonio took over as coach, and yet, Dantonio stays level-headed. "Current Sports with Al Martin" starts off with continued coverage from the big Sparty win against its archrival. In doing so, Al plays some notable clips of Dantonio's press conference today that shed some light on how the MSU coach steered the program through the stormiest of conditions. Engineer Isaac Constans comments that it's an approach similar to one of the all-time great basketball minds. Al also elaborates on what he thinks the team can learn going forward from its mistakes. Offering a fresh look at Dantonio's comments and that fateful Saturday night, Seth Newman comes on the show for his Current Sports cameo. Sideline reporter and pregame host for Spartan Sports Network, Newman runs through the course of the game and explains what heartened him for the season ahead. He and Al also entertain a dialogue about the running back position. After a brief basketball teaser, Al gets Isaac's thoughts on the Naismith Player of the Year favorites one day ahead of Michigan State basketball's media day. Taya Reimer, MSU women's basketball player and Current Sports production assistant, provides her season preview until the final stroke of the clock.

Episode 1033