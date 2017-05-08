Current Sports | May 8, 2017

Kentucky Derby; Detroit Tigers' Bullpen; Francisco Rodriguez; NBA Playoffs; Super-teams; LeBron James; Weekend Winners.

On today's "Current Sports with Al Martin" we recap a weekend of tradition. The Kentucky Derby brought out the best sightseeing of any sporting event, and Al and engineer Isaac Constans marvel at their favorite fashion trends from the storied horse race. They also discuss what happened on the track on why. Somehow more traditional was the Detroit Tigers' bullpen failing to close out games. With back-to-back blown saves via Oakland Athletics' walk-off winners, closer Francisco Rodriguez has his position in jeopardy. Al and Isaac go on to give their thoughts on the current climate of the NBA playoffs. With super-teams galore, games haven't been close, and a Finals rematch looks inevitable. Ending the busy hour, two callers get onto the show to ignite 'Weekend Winners.'

Episode 932