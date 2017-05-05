Current Sports | May 5, 2017

Doping in Sports; Max Bullough; James Moore; The S.W.A.P. Meet; Youth and Social Media; Reflection Friday.

On today's "Current Sports with Al Martin" it's another troubling development concerning the MSU football team. This time it comes from an alumnus, Max Bullough, who has been suspended by the NFL for four games following a drug test that revealed performance enhancing drug usage. Al and engineer Isaac Constans, who have been hyper-critical of the team since the Demetrius Cooper plea violation, show some sympathy towards Bullough and try to envision the life of a fringe player trying to make it big. The question arises: would you dope in his situation? Then, James Moore is in the studio to premiere his "S.W.A.P. Meet" segment to address the issues facing young athletes today. First up, James takes aim at social media in a gloves-off forum, but the envelope is pushed further. Finally, "Reflection Friday" torments Al and Isaac in discussing negative developments in basketball, between $495 dollar shoes and boring NBA playoff games.

Episode 931