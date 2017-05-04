Current Sports | May 4, 2017

Star Wars; Demetrius Cooper; MSU Football; Soccer; Nate Miller; Lansing United; Sports Media; Detroit Pistons Radio.

May the Fourth be with you! Starting off today's Current Sports with a special Star Wars tribute, another video is visited that doesn't hold such good memories for Spartan fans. Defensive end Demetrius Cooper violated the terms of his plea deal, and could be another conspicuous absence from the MSU football team next year. Al goes through what led to this point, but he and engineer Isaac Constans agree that it's easily summarized by one word. That one word might also go a long way in describing former Chicago Bears' quarterback Jay Cutler in Isaac's eyes. Then, Nate Miller is welcomed onto the show to discuss his upcoming season as head coach of Lansing United, the NPSL local soccer club. Afterwards, Al and Isaac talk about how detrimental the lack of a radio deal could potentially be for the Detroit Pistons. To close the show, Flint native Claressa Shields keeps making her way in the world of professional boxing.

Episode 930