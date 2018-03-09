Related Program: 
Current Sports with Al Martin on AM 870 NewsTalk

Current Sports | March 9, 2018



NCAA Tournament Selection Show; Michigan State Men's Basketball; Michigan Men's Basketball; Greg Monahan; Lansing Lugnuts; Ulcerative Colitis


Greg Monahan (left) and Al Martin (right).
Credit WKAR

On the final "Current Sports with Al Martin" of the week, Al begins the show by sounding-off on where he thinks the Michigan State and University of Michigan men's basketball teams should be seeded. The Selection Show will reveal the 68 team field and Al believes that the Spartans have a good shot at opening the tournament in Detroit at Little Caesars Arena. 

We then invite, for the first time, Greg Monahan to Studio S. Monahan is a former on-field host for the Lansing Lugnuts, who has battled ulcerative colitis throughout much of his life. Al picks the brain of Monahan, diving into his journey in the world of sports journalism and his winning battle with his disease. 

An inspiring hour that proves to be a must-listen!

Episode 1131

