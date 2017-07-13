Current Sports | July 13, 2017

ESPY Awards; Peyton Manning; Jarrius Robertson, Kevin Durant; John T. Madden; David Thornton; Mason Appleton.

The Sheriff's still got it. On today's "Current Sports with Al Martin," Al recaps some of the best moments from last night's ESPY awards, a night that celebrates some of the biggest accomplishments in the year of sports. From Peyton Manning's roast of Kevin Durant, to the well-deserved recognition of Master Sgt. Israel Del Toro, who received the Pat Tillman award which honors an individual with a strong connection to sports who has served others in a way that echoes Tillman's legacy. Del Toro was severely injured while on tour in Afghanistan in 2005 when his military truck drove over a land mine . Del Toro lost most of his fingers and more than 80 percent of his body was severely burned. He went into a coma for three months and was given a 15 percent chance of survival. When he woke from the coma, he was told he likely wouldn’t be able to breathe or walk again on his own. He was eventually able to do both, using sports as a key part of his rehab. Engineer Isaac Constans shares his praise of Jarrius Robertson, a young New Orleans native who has become a ray of sunshine to both athletes and fans alike, even though he suffers from a liver disease. State News reporter and editor Rachel Fradette joins recounts the events that led to the departure of former MSU band director John T. Madden. She details the allocations and what the university report found on Madden's inappropriate interactions with a student. With Madden no longer on campus, WKAR's own Jamie Paisley sat down with new band director David Thornton to discuss his transition into a new role. To close the show, summer intern Jacob Herbert gives his take on the surprising move that saw Spartan hockey captain Mason Appleton take his talents to the professional level and sign an entry-level deal with the Winnipeg Jets of the NHL.

Episode 977