Current Sports | July 10, 2018

Michigan State Football; Mark Dantonio; Big Ten Title Race; Brooks Laimbeer; Youth Soccer in America; World Cup; Thai Soccer Rescue

The disrespect continues. On this episode of "Current Sports with Al Martin," Al debates the Vegas Sportsbook's rankings of Big Ten teams for the upcoming college football season, which has Michigan State ranked fifth in odds of winning the Big Ten Championship. Brooks Laimbeer, Midwest regional scout for the Portland Timbers, joins the show. He details the growth of youth soccer in America, and talks about what it means to have the World Cup coming to North America. Al then discusses the news of the Thai soccer team that was rescued in a cave.

Episode 1216