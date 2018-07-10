Related Program: 
Current Sports with Al Martin on AM 870 NewsTalk

Current Sports | July 10, 2018

By Current Sports 54 minutes ago

Michigan State Football; Mark Dantonio; Big Ten Title Race; Brooks Laimbeer; Youth Soccer in America; World Cup; Thai Soccer Rescue

Credit Courtesy photo / Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The disrespect continues. On this episode of "Current Sports with Al Martin," Al debates the Vegas Sportsbook's rankings of Big Ten teams for the upcoming college football season, which has Michigan State ranked fifth in odds of winning the Big Ten Championship. Brooks Laimbeer, Midwest regional scout for the Portland Timbers, joins the show. He details the growth of youth soccer in America, and talks about what it means to have the World Cup coming to North America. Al then discusses the news of the Thai soccer team that was rescued in a cave.

Episode 1216

Tags: 
WKAR's Current Sports
Current Sports
Al Martin
Ian Hawley
Mark Dantonio
Michigan State football
Big Ten
Big Ten College Football
Big Ten Conference
Michigan Football
Ohio State Football
Brooks Laimbeer
Portland Timbers
FIFA World Cup
2018 FIFA World Cup
Thai Soccer Team

Related Content

Current Sports | July 9, 2018

By Current Sports Jul 9, 2018
LeBron James
trevormccallin / Flickr Creative Commons

Jaren Jackson, Jr.; NBA Summer League; LeBron James; Los Angeles Lakers; DeMarcus Cousins; Weekend Winners