Current Sports | January 6, 2016

Detroit Lions; Jake Butt; MSU men's basketball; Detroit Pistons; Reflection Friday

On today's "Current Sports with Al Martin" we start the show by giving you a preview of tomorrow night's NFL NFC Wild Card matchup between the Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks. Al tells us why the Lions will be swimming upstream in the road playoff game, touching on a few jaw-dropping stats that elude to a Honolulu Blue playoff loss.

Al then talks about college football players who decide to skip bowl games at the end of the year. He references the ACL injury suffered by Michigan tight end Jake Butt in the Orange Bowl versus Florida State. Al also tells us his thoughts on PJ Fleck leaving the Western Michigan football program to go coach at Minnesota.

The show is capped off with "Reflection Friday" as Al tries to diagnose the woes of the Detroit Pistons.

Episode 847