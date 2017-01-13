Current Sports | January 13, 2016

Jerry VanHavel; Bo Jackson; Concussions; Detroit Pistons; NFL Playoff Predictions.

Down, set, hike! It's a football feature brewing on today's Current Sports, and Al opens the show by rehashing an old debate--is football safe enough to play? The recent comments of legendary running back Bo Jackson called that very matter into question, as Jackson stated that he would not allow his kids to play the game. Then, it's onto the local level, where Mason head coach Jerry VanHavel announced his retirement. Hear about the decorated coach's decision and his plans for the future in a Current Sports special. Finally, the excitement is teeming for this weekend's slate of NFL playoff action, and the crew on hand sets its sights. Hear Al, Current Sports intern David Greenberg and Current Sports engineer Isaac Constans cast their picks for who will advance to the conference championships.

Episode 852