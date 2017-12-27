Related Program: 
Current Sports with Al Martin on AM 870 NewsTalk

Current Sports | December 27, 2017

Michigan State; Washington State; Holiday Bowl; Zachary Swiecicki; Scott Westerman; Detroit Lions; Jim Caldwell

Scott Westerman of the Michigan State Alumni Association.
Credit Russ White

"Current Sports with Al Martin" is back with the first LIVE show since the Christmas Holiday! As the Michigan State football team prepares to play Washington State in the Holiday Bowl tomorrow night, we welcome two guests that are in San Diego covering the fun. First, we welcome Zachary Swiecicki of IMPACT Sports, who sets the scene just before head coaches Mark Dantonio and Mike Leach speak to the media. We then chat with Scott Westerman of the Michigan State Alumni Association. Westerman highlights what the planning process has been like trying to get Spartan Alum to California for the Holiday Bowl. 

The show then closes with Al commenting on the hot seat of Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell. Is firing Caldwell going to right all the Lions wrongs? That, and more, on this edition of Current Sports! 

Episode 1084

