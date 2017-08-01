Current Sports | August 1, 2017

Steve Bartman; MLB Trade Deadline; Baseball Farm Systems; New York Yankees; Los Angeles Dodgers; MSU Football Practice.

A day after the trade deadline, Justin Verlander and Miguel Cabrera remain in Detroit. But many other moves have been made elsewhere. Today on "Current Sports with Al Martin," who won and who lost when looking at the blockbuster trades in the MLB? While Al highlights the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers, engineer Isaac Constans focuses in on the two other teams involved with those trades. While they might not have gotten big names, the Oakland Athletics and Texas Rangers turned in the right direction by selling Sonny Gray and Yu Darvish, respectively. In response to a caller, Al reminisces on the days of Dave Dombrowski as Tigers general manager. Then, hear from the players themselves, as Current Sports takes you behind the scenes of MSU football. As the pads come on, the team is coming together. Al and Isaac attempt to diagnose the remaining problems. On the final point, Al brings the latest developments in the case against former MSU basketball star Mateen Cleaves.

Episode 991