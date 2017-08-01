Related Program: 
Current Sports | August 1, 2017

Steve Bartman; MLB Trade Deadline; Baseball Farm Systems; New York Yankees; Los Angeles Dodgers; MSU Football Practice.


A day after the trade deadline, Justin Verlander and Miguel Cabrera remain in Detroit. But many other moves have been made elsewhere. Today on "Current Sports with Al Martin," who won and who lost when looking at the blockbuster trades in the MLB? While Al highlights the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers, engineer Isaac Constans focuses in on the two other teams involved with those trades. While they might not have gotten big names, the Oakland Athletics and Texas Rangers turned in the right direction by selling Sonny Gray and Yu Darvish, respectively. In response to a caller, Al reminisces on the days of Dave Dombrowski as Tigers general manager. Then, hear from the players themselves, as Current Sports takes you behind the scenes of MSU football. As the pads come on, the team is coming together. Al and Isaac attempt to diagnose the remaining problems. On the final point, Al brings the latest developments in the case against former MSU basketball star Mateen Cleaves.

WKAR's Current Sports
Isaac Constans
Al Martin
Michigan State football
MSU football
Brian Lewerke
Khari Willis
MLB Trade Deadline
MLB trades
New York Yankees
Detroit Tigers
Oakland Athletics
Dave Dombrowski
Mateen Cleaves
Mateen Cleaves Trial
trade winners and losers
Detroit Tigers as Sellers
Justin Verlander