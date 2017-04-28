Current Sports | April 28, 2017

NFL Draft; Michigan Prospects Drafted; Detroit Lions; Jarrad Davis; Gabe Onor; Academics and Athletics; Future of Sports Broadcasting; Reflection Friday.

Today's show is of course centered around the first round of the NFL Draft. Three players from Michigan schools were taken, and many more could be in the upcoming day. Isaac Constans, filling in for Al Martin, recaps an eventful first night in Philadelphia. Then, did the Detroit Lions get it right? The Lions filled a void at linebacker, but Jarrad Davis was the second-favorite of plenty of Detroit fans. Isaac looks over the pros and cons of the pick. Jason Ruff, engineer for the day and Chicago-area native, has no trouble clearing the air on the Chicago Bears' questionable move. Headlining the show, former Harvard football player, Gabe Onor is on the line. In the middle of exam season, Gabe describes what it was like being a student-athlete at the most prestigious academic institution in the nation, and he answers why he eventually dropped football. In a sweeping conversation about the conflict of academics and athletics, hear the intricacies. Finally, 'Reflection Friday' allows Jason and Isaac to explore the future of sports broadcasting in light of the ESPN cuts.

Episode 926