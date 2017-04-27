Related Program: 
Current Sports with Al Martin on AM 870 NewsTalk

Current Sports | April 27, 2017

By Current Sports 55 minutes ago

NFL Draft; Michigan Draft Prospects; Michigan State Football Draft Prospects; Mark Smith; Malik McDowell; Jabrill Peppers.


Credit Joseph Glorioso Photography / Flickr Creative Commons

Tags: 
WKAR's Current Sports
Isaac Constans
Al Martin
NFL Draft
NFL Mock Draft
Current Sports Mock Draft
NFL Draft Preview
Malik McDowell Draft Stock
Malik McDowell
Jabrill Peppers Draft Stock
Jabrill Peppers
Mark Smith
Jim Harbaugh
Detroit Lions Front Office
Detroit Lions