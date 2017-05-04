Related Program: 
All Things Considered on 90.5 WKAR

Committees To Begin Designing East Lansing Elementary Schools

By 3 hours ago
  • Red Cedar Elementary school sign
    Renovations are scheduled to begin on Red Cedar in the fall of 2017.
    Joe Linstroth / WKAR-MSU

East Lansing's Acting Superintendent Dori Leyko says now that the school bond has passed, the next step is to pull together people from all the schools' neighborhoods to form committees and begin the design and implementation process of the buildings.


"We have said all along that we will go to our school communities for input on the design of these buildings and so we fully intend to carry out that commitment we made," she says.

 

 

Voters in the East Lansing Public School District passed the school bond proposal on Tuesday.

The roughly 94 million dollars from the bond will go to demolishing and rebuilding five elementary schools and renovating Red Cedar Elementary.

Leyko says the renovation of Red Cedar is scheduled to begin this fall, with the construction of the new Donley Elementary to follow in the summer of 2018.

Tags: 
East Lansing schools
school bond
schools

Related Content

Voters to decide future of East Lansing schools Tuesday

By May 1, 2017
Red Cedar Elementary school sign
Joe Linstroth / WKAR-MSU

Voters in the East Lansing Public School District will decide the future of five schools and how 94 million dollars could be spent. 

Lansing Breaks Ground on First Pathway Promise Bond Project

By 20 hours ago
people with shovels
Courtesy / Matthew Dae Smith / Lansing State Journal

The Lansing School District has officially launched the first in a series of school improvement projects funded by a 2016 bond issue. 

Power outages force school closures

By Mar 9, 2017

UPDATED AT 6:45 a.m. - Strong winds on Wednesday caused power outages around the Lansing area. As a result, a number of schools are without electricity and will be closed today, including East Lansing schools.

In Lansing, Averill, Lewton, North, Post Oak, Fairview, Woodcreek and Elmhurst schools are closed. Cole Academy,  the Greater Lansing Islamic School and the El-Shabazz Academy are also closed.

Grand Ledge schools are also closed today, as is St. Gerard School.

There's no school today at Elmwood Elementary in the Waverly school district.