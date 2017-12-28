Coast Guard: 2 Vessels Freed From Ice on St. Mary's River

By 11 minutes ago
  • Picture of ice breakers from USCG Great Lakes Twitter account.
    Picture of ice breakers from USCG Great Lakes Twitter account.
    Twitter/USCG Great Lakes

UPDATED at 7:15 p.m.: The U.S. Coast Guard says ice-breaking ships have freed two vessels that were stuck in the St. Marys River.

Coast Guard officials said Thursday that the cutter Biscayne Bay freed one vessel from the up-bound channel Middle Neebish Channel where it became stuck in the ice on Wednesday.

The Canadian Coast Guard Ship Samuel Risley was able to assist a vessel that got stuck in the down-bound channel near Sawmill Point early Thursday.

The Coast Guard says 12 vessels were delayed by the stuck ships.

The 140-foot (43-meter) Biscayne Bay also helped free a freighter Tuesday near Neebish Island, southeast of Sault Ste. Marie.

The St. Marys River is along the eastern edge of Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

ORIGINAL POST:

A U.S. Coast Guard ice-breaking ship and crew were working to free another vessel stuck in the Middle Neebish Channel of the St. Marys River.

The Coast Guard says Thursday that after that vessel is freed in the up-bound channel, the crew of the cutter Biscayne Bay will head to the down-bound channel to break free another vessel near Sawmill Point.

The Canadian Coast Guard Ship Samuel Risley was scheduled to assist with the ice-breaking operations.

The 140-foot (43-meter) Biscayne Bay also helped free a freighter Tuesday near Neebish Island, southeast of Sault Ste. Marie.

The St. Marys River is along the eastern edge of Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

Tags: 
St. Mary's River
U.S. coast guard
ice breaker
Neebish Island
Sault Ste. Marie
Sault Sainte Marie
winter
weather

Related Content

Freighter Aground in River Linking Lakes Superior, Huron

By Aug 10, 2017
U.S. COAST GUARD

The U.S. Coast Guard says a Great Lakes freighter has run aground in the St. Marys River, which runs between the U.S. and Canada along Michigan's eastern Upper Peninsula. 

Coast Guard Commander on Great Lakes Retires Today

By Elizabeth Miller Aug 2, 2017
ELIZABETH MILLER/IDEASTREAM

The first woman to lead the Coast Guard district that covers the Great Lakes is retiring Wednesday. 

Coast Guard Station In Traverse City Getting New Commander

By Jul 10, 2017

The U.S. Coast Guard Air Station in Traverse City is getting a new top officer.

US-Canada Bridge will Close to Vehicles During Annual Walk

By Jun 23, 2017
WKAR File Photo

Officials say the bridge linking Michigan’s Upper Peninsula with Canada will be closed for an hour Saturday morning for the 31st Annual Bridge Walk and Bicycle Parade.

Interior Dept. Blocks Application for Downtown Lansing Casino

By Jul 27, 2017
City of Lansing

Lansing mayor Virg Bernero expressed disappointment that the U.S. Department of Interior denied an application to an Indian tribe seeking to build a $125 million casino in downtown Lansing. 


Delegation Ready to Fight For Soo Locks Upgrade

By Jun 1, 2017

MI congressional delegation gearing up to fund Soo locks upgrade.