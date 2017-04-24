Call the Midwife | Season 6

Sun. Apr. 30 at 8pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | In episode 5, Call the Midwife welcomes a new recruit, Nurse Dyer, and reveals why Sister Mary Cynthia causes the team distress.

It’s now 1962 and times are changing. As they strive to help mothers and families cope with the demands of childbearing, disability, disease and social prejudice, the Poplar medics must make choices – and fight battles – of their own.

Episode 6 | Learn why Valerie is shocked when she oversees the care of an expectant Somali woman.

Episode 7 | See how Dr. Turner helps a couple cope with the stresses of caring for a disabled child.

Episode 8 | Witness the unexpected turn of events that lead to a hastily arranged wedding.