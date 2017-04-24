Call the Midwife | Season 6

By EDITOR Apr 24, 2017

Sun. Apr. 30 at 8pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | In episode 5, Call the Midwife welcomes a new recruit, Nurse Dyer, and reveals why Sister Mary Cynthia causes the team distress.

It’s now 1962 and times are changing. As they strive to help mothers and families cope with the demands of childbearing, disability, disease and social prejudice, the Poplar medics must make choices – and fight battles – of their own.

Episode 6 | Learn why Valerie is shocked when she oversees the care of an expectant Somali woman.

Episode 7 | See how Dr. Turner helps a couple cope with the stresses of caring for a disabled child.

Episode 8 | Witness the unexpected turn of events that lead to a hastily arranged wedding.

Tags: 
staytuned
Call the Midwife

Related Content

Call the Midwife | Season 5

By EDITOR Mar 31, 2016
Courtesy of Red Productions Ltd 2015 / PBS

Sundays at 8pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | In the Season 5 premiere, a couple disagrees about the future of their child, who was born with severe deformities. 