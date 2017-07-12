Botanical| The Great British Baking Show | Fourth Season

By editor 1 hour ago
  • Tom piping the top of his cake.
    View Slideshow 1 of 5
    Showstopper floral cake. Tom piping the top of his cake.Showstopper floral cake. Tom piping the top of his cake.
    Courtesy of Tom Graham / PBS
  • Candice cooking
    View Slideshow 2 of 5
    Showstopper Filo Amuse Bouche. Candice.
    Courtesy of Tom Graham / PBS
  • Pudding stand
    View Slideshow 3 of 5
    Signature Yorkshire Puddings. Benjamina's Yorkshires.
    Courtesy of Tom Graham / PBS
  • Rav, Mary, Paul and Mel
    View Slideshow 4 of 5
    Rav, Mary, Paul and Mel | Bread
    Courtesy of Tom Graham / PBS
  • The Great British Baking Show
    View Slideshow 5 of 5
    The Great British Baking Show’s Season 4 Contestants, along with judges Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood, and hosts Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc.
    Courtesy of Mark Bourdillon, © Love Productions, worldwide, all media in perpetuity / PBS

Fri. July 14 at 9pm on WKAR-HD 23.1  | In the sixth episode of THE GREAT BRITISH BAKING SHOW, monitor the magnificent seven in their three challenges inspired by nature.

For the signature, it’s breakfast time, Danish style. Then, the technical is a classic British tart. The bite-size showstopper is a pastry notoriously difficult to make and even trickier to bake.

Follow 12 amateur bakers in their quest to be named Britain’s best. As judges Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood create 30 new challenges to test their skill and creativity, Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins are with them every step of the way.

THE GREAT BRITISH BAKING SHOW follows amateur bakers from diverse backgrounds who tackle culinary trials that increase in difficulty as the competition unfolds. In each episode, challenges come in three categories: a Signature Bake, to test the contestants’ creative flair and baking ability; a Technical Bake, in which challengers receive basic recipes with ingredient lists and minimal instruction; and the Showstopper Bake, designed to display depth of skill and talent.

Tags: 
the great british baking show
staytuned

Related Content

July Episodes | MSU in Concert

By editor Jun 27, 2017
Kevin Noe with Orchestra
courtesy / MSU College of Music

Fridays at 3pm on 90.5 FM WKAR Radio | This July, enjoy a weekly hour of classical concerts from Michigan State University hosted by WKAR's Peter Whorf!

My Mother and Other Strangers | Masterpiece

By editor 50 minutes ago
Main cast members
Courtesy of Steffan Hill/BBC 2016 for MASTERPIECE / PBS

Sun. July 16 at 8pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | In episode five, see if Tillie can stop the captain and Rose from making a terrible mistake. 

Grantchester | Part 5 | Season 3

By editor 1 hour ago
James Norton, Lorne Macfadyen, and Robson Green in black suits
Courtesy of Colin Hutton and Kudos/ITV for MASTERPIECE / PBS

Sun. July 16 at 9pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | The crime-solving duo returns for Season 3 this summer!