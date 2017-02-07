Related Program: 
Black History Month: MSU scholar explores impacts of oppression on U.S. innovation

By 3 minutes ago
  • Patricia E. Bath, American ophthalmologist, inventor and academic
    Lisa Cook

During Black History Month, WKAR will be exploring issues, events and perspectives involving the black experience.

 

Today’s segment involves a celebrated American value---innovation.

 

For more than a decade, Michigan State University economics professor Lisa Cook has been exploring how domestic terrorism and oppression impact innovation as well as the larger economy.

She’s studied patent data as a measure of innovation.

Professor Cook says she’s learned a lot, including the impact on African-Americans.


 

black history month

