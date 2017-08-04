Bear, Alligators Captured After Being Set Loose At Sanctuary

Authorities say a bear and two alligators that got loose after locks were cut at a Michigan animal sanctuary were soon captured.

The owner of Summer Wind Farms Sanctuary near Brown City discovered that the animals were out of their enclosures Wednesday. The owner captured the alligators, but the 1-year-old bear remained missing as Sanilac County sheriff's deputies responded.

The bear was found a few hours later at the sanctuary, which is located about 60 miles (97 kilometers) north of Detroit. The bear was tranquilized and returned to its enclosure. The sheriff's department says it's investigating the animals' release as a criminal matter.

The sanctuary also houses tigers, cougars, monkeys and other animals. It's been dealing with federal licensing issues amid criticism from animal rights activists.