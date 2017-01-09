Barack Obama| Farewell Address | PBS NewsHour

Tue. Jan. 10 at 9pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | President Barack Obama delivers his farewell address.

Since George Washington, U.S. presidents have often delivered a final address to the American people as a way to share both their reflections on their time in office and their outlook on the future of our country.

For more information please visit whitehouse.gov.

PBS NEWSHOUR provides in-depth analysis of current events with a team of seasoned and highly regarded journalists. Anchored by managing editor Judy Woodruff, the nightly broadcast features chief correspondent for arts and culture Jeffrey Brown, chief foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Warner, economics correspondent Paul Solman, science correspondent Miles O'Brien, correspondent and PBS NewsHour Weekend anchor Hari Sreenivasan and correspondents William Brangham, Lisa Desjardins, John Yang and Fred de Sam Lazaro.