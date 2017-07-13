Audit: Women’s Prison Not Conducting Searches For Contraband

State auditors have found problems at women’s prisons, saying required searches of inmates, staff and cells weren’t conducted.

An audit released Thursday involves the Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility in Ypsilanti.

Auditors say nearly a quarter of cell searches and prisoner shakedowns weren’t done during the weeks examined, and the prison documented 58 cell searches that it didn’t conduct. Auditors say not conducting all required searches makes it less likely that contraband will be discovered, compromising the safety of staff and inmates.

The state Corrections Department says it agrees with the findings and will comply. Spokesman Chris Gautz says it’s “unacceptable” for employees to not follow procedures and disciplinary action may be taken.

Gautz says auditors flagged the most “material” conditions inside a Michigan prison in a dozen years.