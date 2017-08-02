Attorney, Shabazz Academy Board Member Bidding For 4th Ward Seat in Lansing

The fourth ward city council seat in Lansing will have a new face next year. Incumbent Jessica Yorko decided not to run for re-election. Yorko has endorsed Brian T. Jackson’s campaign for the post.

Jackson is a lawyer now in private practice. He previously has worked as an assistant city attorney in Lansing and as a prosecutor in Eaton County.

WKAR’s conversations with city council candidates continue with Brian T. Jackson, who says education is one of his top priorities. He says students should be prepared for a good life after high school. "I would like to partner with our community college and our school district for programs that would benefit that," he explains.

One idea he'd like to pursue is the creation of a career exploration and development program with Lansing schools, with summer work opportunities created in several city departments, all while earning school credit. "That way," he continues, "the young people have something to do during the summer...and the city will benefit with the extra help."

Jackson is on the Shabazz Public School Academy board. He also coaches football and track at his alma mater, Sexton High School.

Jackson says he would push for better community policing and police training on implicit bias, mental illness and de-escalation.

Fair and responsive representation would be Jackson's main goal. "I would be accountable for my decisions and be able to explain exactly who I talked to, what influenced me, what studies or external factors I use in making my decision," he concludes, "and have that basically available whenever necessary."