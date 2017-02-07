Ann Arbor moves to consider stronger immigrant protections

The city of Ann Arbor is taking a step toward considering stronger protections for immigrants living in the U.S. without legal permission.

 

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — More than 100 people turned out Monday night's City Council meeting and others demonstrated outside. Some are calling on the City Council to officially declare Ann Arbor a sanctuary city.

 

City Council approved a resolution to direct the city attorney and city administrator to review the issue. President Donald Trump has threatened to withdraw federal funding from sanctuary cities that refuse to cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

 

Council members say they're open to the idea of adopting new local policies that would strengthen protections for immigrants, but they want to take time to do it right and consider possible implications.

immigration

