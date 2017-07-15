Agency Collects Hygiene Products, Explains How You Can Help

  Jonathan Evans (left) and Laurel Burchfield (right) from Michigan Coalition Against Homelessness.
    Jonathan Evans (left) and Laurel Burchfield (right) from Michigan Coalition Against Homelessness.
Two members of the Michigan Coalition Against Homelessness joined the July 15 edition of "Current State" to talk about homeless numbers in Michigan, a drive to gather and distribute hygiene products and how you can help. 

Laurel Burchfield, Manager of Marketing, Growth, & Development and Jonathan Evans,  AmeriCorps Member / Volunteer Coordinator, of the Michigan Coalition Against Homelessness said there are many reasons for homelessness.

The coalition is holding a rally and storytelling event at the Capitol on Juky 26. Click here for more information

If you are experiencing or facing homelessness or want to know how to help someone, Burchfield advised people to dial 211. Click here for a direct link.

