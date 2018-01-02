AAA Michigan: Statewide Average Gas Prices Up 8 Cents

AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have gone up about 8 cents per gallon in the past week.

The Dearborn-based auto club said Tuesday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.68 a gallon.

That price is 16 cents more than at the same time a year ago.

Michigan's lowest average price was about $2.60 per gallon in the Marquette area.

The highest was about $2.73 per gallon in the Jackson area.

The Detroit-area's average rose about 4 cents to $2.67 per gallon.

AAA Michigan says the state has the country's eighth most-expensive gasoline prices.

