6,300 Michigan Forest Roads Will Open To Off-Road Vehicles

By 35 minutes ago
  • Porcupine Mountains stream photo
    Robert Emperley / flickr creative commons

A new policy will open about 6,300 miles of roads in Michigan's state forest system to off-road vehicles.

Director Keith Creagh of the Department of Natural Resources says the expanded access will take effect Jan. 1. He says an additional 1,200 miles of roads will remain off-limits.

Signs will be installed on roads where the vehicles are not permitted.

Deb Begalle of the DNR Forest Resources Division says the plan balances motorized recreational access with resource protection.

A law enacted last year authorized off-road vehicle use on state forest roads and ordered the DNR to develop an inventory of the roads, which is still being developed.

Roads in the Pigeon River Country State Forest and other areas where quiet recreation is emphasized will remain closed to ORV traffic. 

forests
Department of Natural Resources

Related Content

More Than $90K Awarded for Michigan Urban Forestry Projects

By Dec 8, 2017
Forest
MSU.EDU

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has awarded grants totaling $90,525 for urban forestry projects around the state.

Forest Tent Caterpillars Ravaging Northern Michigan Trees

By Jun 29, 2017
WKAR File Photo

Trees in Michigan’s northern Lower Peninsula are dealing with a periodic attack from forest tent caterpillars.

Fungal disease threatens Michigan oaks

By Apr 11, 2016
Oak wilt photo
Bob Shrader / flickr creative commons

Red oak trees turn a beautiful, fiery shade every autumn. But sadly, some of those trees die in the middle of summer because of an invasive species. We talk with a forester and an invasive species expert about this problem.


Geo Awareness Week: the link between trees and social justice

By Nov 20, 2015
Leo Zulu photo
Courtesy photo / MSU Department of Geography

MSU Professor Leo Zulu brings together rain forest conservation and social justice issues as part of Geography Awareness Week.

Michigan's Christmas tree industry competitive, always changing

By April Van Buren Dec 24, 2014
Flickr - gerrybuckel

There’s nothing quite like the scent of a freshly cut Douglas fir to put you in the Christmas spirit. Strapping one to the top of your car and taking it home to string with lights and homemade ornaments is a holiday tradition for a lot of families. But Christmas trees aren’t just a place to put the presents under. They’re also a multi-million dollar industry.

Many Snowy Owls Expected To Flock Into Michigan and Other Midwestern States

By Dec 9, 2017
Flickr/Missy Mandel

Indiana and other Midwestern states are seeing an influx of snowy owls, an all-white raptor native to the Arctic that's rarely seen south of Lake Michigan, according to wildlife officials.

State: 5 Ruffed Grouse Test Positive for West Nile Virus

By Dec 4, 2017
Michigan Dept. of Natural Resources

State officials say five ruffed grouse have tested positive for the West Nile Virus.

Want To Beat Black Friday Crowds? Head Outside

By Nov 23, 2017
Reginald Hardwick / WKAR-MSU

If fighting the Black Friday shopping crowds isn't your thing, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources encourages you to hit the trail.