2017 Lansing JazzFest | WKAR in Your Community

Friday, Aug. 5 & Saturday, Aug.6 in Old Town Lansing | Jazz comes to the streets of Old Town, surrounded by art galleries, unique retail stores and grand architecture.

Join WKAR's BackStage Pass on the streets of Old Town as we stream the 23rd annual Lansing JazzFest LIVE from the MICA South State each evening! Performances include the local favorites, regional, and national acts, including many appearing for the first time in Lansing.

WKAR personalities will also be sharing updates and artist and fan interviews via Facebook Live each afternoon and evening.

Follow WKAR Public Media on Facebook for updates.

The live stream will include the following performances:

Friday, August 5

Ron Brooks Trio +2 | 6:45PM - 8:15PM

Organissimo | 9:30PM - 11:00PM

Saturday, August 6

Grand Rapids Jazz Orchestra | 6:45PM - 8:15PM

Bill Heid Trio | 9:30PM - 11:00PM

For more information on the festival please visit, jazzlansing.com.