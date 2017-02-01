$148M East Lansing revitalization project to be reworked

A $148 million plan to revitalize the western edge of downtown East Lansing is being scrapped and will be reworked by those involved in the project.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) —The East Lansing plan to help revitalize the downtown west end called for building a 12-story hotel and apartment complex along with condominiums and a parking garage.

David Pierson, an attorney for Convexity Properties, says the "only realistic alternative is to redesign the project."

Pierson had said a $26.2 million brownfield plan the city approved related to public improvements weren't enough.

The newspaper says the update marks another delay on attempts to revitalize the blighted area, which has been the site of failed redevelopment projects for 15 years.