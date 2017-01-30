Your Football Alternative | WKAR Specials

Sun. Feb. 5 from 2:30pm to 10pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | Where do non-football fans turn for alternative viewing on Superbowl Sunday? WKAR!

The day's line-up features music from Celtic Woman and BritFloyd, lifestyle guidance with Brainfit and an evening of TV's best drama with Mercy Street, Victoria and the conclusion of Secrets of the Six Wives. Watch and call for special offers.

2:30pm | Celtic Women: Destiny

Enjoy more musical enchantment from Ireland’s famed singing group, filmed in Dublin’s spectacular 200-year-old Round Room at the Mansion House. Hear new material along with fresh arrangements of their most spellbinding songs.

4:30pm | Brainfit: 50 Ways to Grow Your Brain

Psychiatrist and brain-imaging expert Dr. Daniel Amen and his wife, nurse Tana Amen provide 50 ways to grow your brain and their best secrets for igniting your energy and focus at any age.

6:30pm | Brit Floyd: The World's Greatest Pink Floyd Tribute Show

The Pink Floyd-tribute band performs!

8:00pm | Mercy Street: One Equal Temper

The Greens work together to hide an ugly secret, McBurney hopes to distance Foster from Mary by sending him on a house call to a nearby army camp, Alice helps Frank escape and much more!

9:00pm | Victoria: An Ordinary Woman

Second thoughts and other complications accent Victoria and Albert's potential marriage, including whether the queen should promise to obey the foreign prince.

10:00pm | Secrets of the Six Wives Conclusion

The final three wives of Henry VIII are remembered: Anne of Cleves, Catherine Howard and Katherine Parr.