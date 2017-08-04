Workers From Bike To Build Stop By Current Sports Help Promote Ride To Revitalize Lansing

Sports aren't always about wins and losses. Sometimes, they're about doing the right thing.

On Friday's edition of "Current Sports with Al Martin," two women from Bike To Build epitomize the more important meaning.

L. Quinn Lincoln-Keon and Molly Hutchinson of the growing Bike to Build initiative animate the philanthropic side of cycling. Promoting Saturday's event to raise funds for Habitat For Humanity, Lincoln-Keon and Hutchinson describe the aims of Bike To Build.

Meanwhile, Al and Isaac bring up the reasons for cycling expansion around the region. Just casually pedaling instead of pushing the acceleration can be of some service in itself.

Through cycling, the people at Bike To Build raise funds to improve residential life in low-income urban communities. Starting in Lansing and branching out, the program provides the essentials to those in need of a hand.

Listen above for the full details and how you can help.