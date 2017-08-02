Worker Dies After Tire Apparently Explodes In Michigan

    One man died after a front-end loader's tire exploded.
Authorities say a 45-year-old man has died after a tire on a large front-end loader apparently exploded in southwestern Michigan.

The explosion was reported Tuesday at a business in Kalamazoo. The Kalamazoo Gazette reports that workers say he had been using the front-end loader to move wooden industrial pallets. WWMT-TV reports the sound of the explosion was heard throughout the area.

Police say they found the man with severe traumatic injuries and attempts to save him were unsuccessful. His name wasn't immediately released.

The death is under investigation.

