Women's march on Lansing sees thousands rally

By 13 minutes ago

LANSING - Somewhere between 6,000 and 7,000 people gathered on the lawn of the Michigan State Capitol today in solidarity with hundreds of rallies around the nation and the Women's March on Washington, D.C.

 


Among the capitol steps speakers was Gretchen Whitmer, Democratic candidate for Michigan governor. Whitmer echoed the words of former First Lady Michelle Obama, telling those gathered to "go high".

Val Schnabel traveled from Oxford, Michigan for the Lansing rally. "We  don't like what we hear about the new administration coming in, the rights they're going to take away...not only from women.  People who are of different faiths. We just don't really feel it's right" said Schnabel. "We want to protect the Constitution."

Val's husband John Schnabel added, "This is just a first step. I know there's a lot of talk about the next steps, but at least this is a step...that we're not going to wait two years to vote for people. we want to maintain our rights for the next years until we can vote for the right people to support them."

Some attendance estimates for the Women's March on Washington D.C. reach 500,000.

 

 

Tags: 
politics and government

Related Content

Lansing observes Trump inauguration

By & Jan 20, 2017
Inaugural watch party photo
Scott Pohl / WKAR-MSU

On Friday, Donald Trump took the oath of office as our 45th president. We sent Scott Pohl and Kevin Lavery out to hear what local people thought of the ceremony.


‘Republicans have the votes’ says Bloomberg's Wallbank of DeVos hearings

By Jan 20, 2017
Betsy DeVos photo
Courtesy photo

This week, Michigan billionaire Betsy DeVos faced U.S. Senate confirmation hearings as President Donald Trump’s choice for Secretary of Education.

Detroit Bishop Wayne T. Jackson previews inaugural benediction

By & Jan 19, 2017
portrait
courtesy / Great Faith Ministries International

Bishop Wayne T. Jackson hosted then-Republican presidential candidate Donald J. Trump at his Great Faith Ministries International in Detroit during the campaign season. Jackson is one of six high-profile faith community leaders invited to take part in Inauguration Day 2017. WKAR's Brooke Allen reached Rev. Jackson by phone today to ask what his inauguration benediction would be all about.