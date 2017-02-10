WKAR’s Mark Bashore Signs Off

EAST LANSING, Mich. --- WKAR Radio host Mark Bashore announced Friday he will be leaving WKAR Public Media in East Lansing.

"Those of us in radio news are exceptionally busy these days, working harder to tame a 'stormy news sea,' not just creating solid content, but making it as accessible as possible for users in 2017," said Bashore. "It's a challenge navigating it and I’ve decided to step back and chart a new course."

"Mark is an amazing talent, and we have been fortunate to have his easy, friendly voice on our airwaves for these past ten years," said Susi Elkins, MSU interim director of broadcasting and WKAR general manager. "We wish him the best as he moves on to the next phase of his career."

Bashore will sign off as local host of “All Things Considered” and host and producer of “Current State” on Sunday, Feb. 15. He'll remain with the station into March for special reporting assignments.

NPR’s “All Things Considered” airs on WKAR in Michigan’s capital region at 4:00 PM weekdays on 90.5 FM. WKAR’s “Current State” airs at 11:00 AM Saturdays and 4:00 PM Sundays on 90.5 FM. WKAR news staff will share hosting duties for those programs until a permanent host is identified.

Michigan’s capital region source for NPR News and classical music, WKAR Public Media is part of the College of Communication Arts and Sciences at Michigan State University.