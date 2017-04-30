WKAR News Radio Team Wins AP Awards

The WKAR News staff won several awards from the Michigan Associated Press Media Editors.

The radio news team of WKAR took home eight awards on Sunday from the Michigan Associated Press Media Editors.

The team was honored with first place awards for stories ranging from of a mock election by high school students to a closer look at unsolved crimes. WKAR was also awarded Second Place for Outstanding News Operation in 2016. Here are the other honors:

Brooke Allen, First place for Best Continuing Coverage: "High School Mock Election"

Mark Bashore, Second place for Best Enterprise Reporting: "Donald Miller's Victims"

Katie Cook, Second place for Best Public Service: "Neighbors in Action: Help for Flint"

Kevin Lavery, First place for Best Enterprise Reporting: "Lansing Cold Cases"

Kevin Lavery, First place for Best Feature Story: "Michigan's Close Encounter"

April Van Buren and Cheyna Roth, Second place for Best Documentary: "Faces of Flint"

Peter Whorf, Second place for Best Feature Story:"Historic Baseball"

WKAR-FM, Second place for Outstanding News Operation in 2016

The AP awards come a week after WKAR News was awarded an Edward R. Murrow regional award for News Series for "Faces of Flint."