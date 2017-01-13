WKAR to launch 24/7 kids' programming channel

We’re celebrating an anniversary here at WKAR and we’re giving you the birthday gift.

WKAR-TV turns 63 years old this weekend. And on Monday, January 16, we’re launching a new project: “WKAR-PBS Kids 24/7.”

It’s just what it sounds like: children’s programming around the clock.

WKAR’s Kevin Lavery spoke with WKAR interim general manager and MSU Director of Broadcasting Services Susi Elkins. She says WKAR and MSU are working together to provide more opportunities for young children and their parents to watch educational TV together.