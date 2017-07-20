Wild Alaska | Summer of Adventure

Sun. July 23 at 8pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | Broadcasting live over three nights with hosts Chris Kratt and Martin Kratt will turn the cameras on a must-see natural spectacle as thousands of the world’s wildest animals gather to take part in Alaska’s amazing summer feast.

Over the course of its three nights, WILD ALASKA LIVE will visit several locations, including points near Juneau and the Tongass National Forest, where the team will look for black bears and bald eagles; the vast Kenai Fjords National Park, in search of orcas and humpback whales; and the wilderness of Katmai National Park, where brown bears and elusive wolves live and hunt. WILD ALASKA LIVE will also introduce viewers to local experts who explore the relationship between Alaska Natives and the animals among whom they co-exist.

Episode 1 | Sunday, July 23 at 8 p.m.

Watch LIVE for the first time as brown and black bears, salmon, orcas, walruses and more congregate for one of the greatest events on nature’s calendar, Alaska’s extraordinary summer feast.

Episode 2 | Wednesday, July 26 at 8 p.m.

Join a LIVE search for black bears, fly with eagles and go deep inside an Alaskan glacier.

Episode 3 | Sunday, July 30 at 8 p.m.

Watch the LIVE climax of Alaska’s summer feast as 300 million salmon journey upriver, facing long odds and hungry predators. Join the exploration deep into the wilds for Kodiak bears and elusive wolves, nesting eagles and more.