Whitmer files for 2018 Michigan governor's race

A capital region state legislator intends to seek Michigan's highest office.

Former state legislator Gretchen Whitmer of East Lansing announced Tuesday afternoon her candidacy for the Michigan governor's office in the 2018 race. Whitmer served as a member of the Michigan House of Representatives from 2000 to 2006. In November, 2010, her Democratic colleagues chose her as Senate Democratic Leader. In May 2016, Whitmer was selected to serve as the Ingham County Prosecutor, to replace Stuart Dunnings III.

For several years, the veteran Democratic lawmaker has been discussed as a potential Democratic candidate for higher office in Michigan: Governor or Attorney General.

The East Lansing resident has been an attorney at legal firm Dickenson Wright since being term limited out of the state Senate last year.