What's a 'dodransbicentennial?' Meridian Township is proud to tell you

  • Jane Rose and historic church
    Meridian Historical Village executive director Jane Rose serves on the Meridian 175th anniversary committee.
Meridian Historical Village's Jane Rose speaks with Kevin Lavery about the New Year's Eve kick-off of the township's 175th anniversary year.


The hot, dry summer of 2016 prompted Meridian Township to cancel its Fourth of July fireworks. But the township will make up for it Saturday night.

The celebration will kick off a series of events in 2017 marking Meridian's 175th anniversary. It was officially founded on Feb. 16, 1842.

WKAR's Kevin Lavery speaks with Jane Rose, executive director of the Meridian Historical Village. It's a place frozen in time, where the township has preserved a small cluster of original 19th century buildings.

Meridian Township

