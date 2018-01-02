Western Michigan Community Holds Meeting On Calls To Remove Cross

By 1 hour ago
  • The Father Marquette cross in Ludington.
    The Father Marquette cross in Ludington.
    Visit Ludington website

Officials in western Michigan will hold a meeting this month to get public feedback on calls for the removal of a large cross that's stood along Lake Michigan for decades.

The Michigan Association of Civil Rights and the Wisconsin-based Freedom From Religion Foundation say the Father Marquette cross, which is maintained with public funding, is unconstitutional.

The Ludington Daily News reports the Pere Marquette Township Board will hold the special meeting Jan. 23 in Ludington.

The two groups say the First Amendment's Establishment Clause prohibits Pere Marquette Township from displaying and maintaining such religious symbols.

Others contend the legal issues aren't that clear cut.

Marquette was among the first Europeans to explore the area in the 1600s.

The cross was built in 1955 on the spot where he supposedly died.

Tags: 
Pere Marquette Township Board
Father Marquette
Pere Marquette
Marquette

Related Content

Michigan State Student Anglers Embrace Fly-Fishing

By Jamal Larry Tyler: Current Sports Beat Reporter Dec 11, 2017
Cole Hazeltine (Vice President of MSU Fly-Fishing Club)

Student Club enjoys success on and off the river, gaining the support of local fishing community. 

Authorities: 2 Missing In Lake Superior; Search Suspended

By Oct 25, 2017
Helicopter
Twitter/USCG Great Lakes

Authorities say two people are missing after apparently being swept into Lake Superior as high waves and winds whipped Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

AAA Michigan: Statewide Average Gas Prices Rise 4 Cents

By Jun 26, 2017
Gas pump photo
WKAR-MSU

AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have risen by about 4 cents per gallon in the past week.