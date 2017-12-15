We'll Meet Again | Premiere

Tues., Jan. 23, 8pm WKAR-HD 23.1 | Join Ann Curry to witness dramatic reunions between people separated during WWII.

Join Ann Curry for a new series featuring dramatic reunions of people whose lives crossed at pivotal moments. View history through their eyes and hear stories of heroism, hope and the forging of unbreakable bonds.

In this premiere, Tuesday's episode will feature the dramatic reunions of people separated by WWII. A Japanese-American woman sent to an internment camp hopes to find a childhood friend, and a survivor from a Jewish ghetto searches for the child of the couple who befriended him.