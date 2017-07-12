Weekend in Havana | Summer of Adventure

By editor 19 minutes ago
  • standing in front of a flag
    Geoffrey Baer at Plaza de Armas
Tue. July 18 at 8pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | Join Geoffrey Baer in Havana to experience the color, culture and history of the seductive city.

Travel with host Geoffrey Baer to explore the heart of Cuba’s magical capital city, now open to American tourists after more than 50 years. Three young locals — architect and restorationist Daniel de la Regata; Irene Rodriguez, one of Cuba’s top flamenco dancers; and Grammy-nominated jazz pianist Roberto Fonseca — serve as enthusiastic guides, allowing viewers to experience this vibrant and historic place through the eyes of those who love it and call it home.

RARE - Creatures of the Photo Ark | Summer of Adventure

By editor 55 minutes ago
butterflies on the face
Tuesdays, July 18 - Aug. 1 at 8pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | Discover the diversity, beauty and value of thousands of species at risk of extinction, and travel the globe with renowned photographer and Photo Ark founder Joel Sartore in his quest to save them.

Remember Me | PBS Special

By editor 3 hours ago
a nurse and a man in a wheel chair
Sundays, July 16-30 at 10 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 | Watch Michael Palin’s portrayal of pensioner Tom Parfitt, who stages a fall in his eerie Yorkshire home in order to escape into residential care, leading to a chilling and macabre mystery.

My Mother and Other Strangers | Masterpiece

By editor 3 hours ago
Main cast members
Sun. July 16 at 8pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | In episode five, see if Tillie can stop the captain and Rose from making a terrible mistake. 

Grantchester | Part 5 | Season 3

By editor 3 hours ago
James Norton, Lorne Macfadyen, and Robson Green in black suits
Sun. July 16 at 9pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | The crime-solving duo returns for Season 3 this summer!

Botanical| The Great British Baking Show | Fourth Season

By editor 3 hours ago
Tom piping the top of his cake.
Fri. July 14 at 9pm on WKAR-HD 23.1  | In the sixth episode of THE GREAT BRITISH BAKING SHOW, monitor the magnificent seven in their three challenges inspired by nature.