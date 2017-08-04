Weather Service Confirms Tornado Hit Northern Michigan

The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down Thursday in northern Michigan as a wave of severe thunderstorms moved through.

The weather service's Gaylord office said Friday that a preliminary survey of storm damage along the southern shore of Antrim County's Birch Lake showed that an EF-0 tornado with winds of about 80 mph touched down Thursday evening, leaving a quarter-mile-long trail of damage.

No injuries have been reported.

The weather service had issued a tornado warning for Antrim County in advance of the storms.

The agency's storm survey crew was continuing to assess damage from the storms Friday afternoon.

Those storms caused power outages and followed storms Wednesday that brought flooding and knocked out electricity service to thousands in Michigan.